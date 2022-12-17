  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Man dies after medical episode causes him to drive off Port Jefferson dock into water: Police

WABC logo
Saturday, December 17, 2022 4:49PM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

PORT JEFFERSON, Long Island (WABC) -- A man in Port Jefferson died after he drove his car off of a dock and into the water, police say.

The incident happened at around 7:20 p.m. on Friday, at the Port Jefferson dock on West Broadway.

Officials say Plainview resident Stuart Dorfman suffered a medical emergency, causing him to lose control of his car and drive into the nearby water.

The 74-year-old was pulled from the water and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this incident to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392.

MORE NEWS: How to tell the difference between RSV, flu and COVID-19

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW