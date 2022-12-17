Man dies after medical episode causes him to drive off Port Jefferson dock into water: Police

PORT JEFFERSON, Long Island (WABC) -- A man in Port Jefferson died after he drove his car off of a dock and into the water, police say.

The incident happened at around 7:20 p.m. on Friday, at the Port Jefferson dock on West Broadway.

Officials say Plainview resident Stuart Dorfman suffered a medical emergency, causing him to lose control of his car and drive into the nearby water.

The 74-year-old was pulled from the water and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this incident to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392.

