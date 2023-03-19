5 killed when car hit tree, burst into flames in Scarsdale : Police

SCARSDALE, Westchester County (WABC) -- Five people were killed in a serious car accident in Scarsdale.

Officials say the Nissan SUV went off the road near Hutchinson River Parkway and Mamaroneck Road bridge at around 12:20 a.m. Saturday.

The car hit a tree and burst into flames, officials said.

Six people were inside the car when the crash happened, and the five who were killed were between the ages of eight and 17, authorities said.

A 9-year-old boy was able to get out of the vehicle and was taken to Westchester Medical Center.

Officials say the victims are all from Connecticut and may be related to one another.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

