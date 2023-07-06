1 dead after car slams into NYC DEP vehicle in Queens

An on duty NYC DEP employee was killed after a car collision in Richmond Hill, Queens.

RICHMOND HILL, Queens (WABC) -- An on-duty Department of Environmental Protection worker was killed in a car crash in Queens Thursday morning.

At around 2:35 a.m., two DEP workers were heading eastbound on Atlantic Avenue in a city vehicle when they were struck by a Mercedes that was driving southbound on Lefferts Boulevard.

The force of the collision caused the city vehicle to flip onto its side, ejecting the 38-year-old passenger. He was pronounced dead at Jamaica Hospital.

The 40-year-old driver of that vehicle was checked out at the scene and is expected to be okay.

The 24-year-old driver of the Mercedes sustained minor injuries and is being treated at Jamaica Hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.