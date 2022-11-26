Driver arrested after fatal crash with motor scooter in Jackson Heights

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) -- A driver has been arrested on DWI charges after a crash that killed the operator of a motor scooter Saturday morning in Queens.

A BMW sedan and a motor scooter collided about 1:15 a.m at the intersection of 82nd Street and 37th Avenue in Jackson Heights, police said.

The driver of the scooter was taken to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was declared dead. He was not carrying an ID, police said.

The driver of the BMW, Jairo Ortiz, 24, of Queens was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated.

