Passenger dies after car slams into truck in Kew Gardens Hills, driver taken into custody: Police

The driver of the car was taken into custody, as police suspected he was driving under the influence.

KEW GARDEN HILLS, Queens (WABC) -- The passenger of a car was killed in a crash in Kew Gardens Hills late Friday night.

Officials say that the accident happened just before 11 p.m., when a sedan hit the back of a tractor trailer that was stopped on the shoulder of the Van Wyck Expressway.

The 28-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the scene and the 32-year-old driver was treated for minor injuries.

The driver was then taken into custody by police, who suspected they were driving under the influence, officials said.

Charges for the driver are currently pending.

