FDNY says 1 person died in a Manhattan apartment fire

The FDNY says one person has died after an apartment fire broke out Sunday morning on Broadway.

The flames broke out just before 6 a.m. Sunday, on the third floor of a six-story apartment building.

Firefighters say they reported to the building on Broadway and had to battle the heavy flames and smoke, along with cluttered conditions.

Officials have not released the cause of the fire.