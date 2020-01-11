Fire turns fatal in Rockland County

(Town of Ramapo Police Department via Facebook)

RAMAPO, New York (WABC) -- A man lost his life when fire engulfed a residential home in Ramapo early Saturday.

The fire started at a residence located on Rockland Lane around 5:30 a.m.

By the time police arrived at the scene in Ramapo, the house engulfed in flames.

Fire departments from six neighboring towns were at the scene to help battle the flames.

Once the fire was extinguished, police found a man's body inside the home.

Officials have not released the identity of the fire victim.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

