1 dead in fire at abandoned home in Paterson: Officials

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- One person was discovered dead in a fire in an abandoned house in Paterson on Thursday, officials say.

The fire broke out on the second floor of an unoccupied home on Mercer Street just before 2:45 a.m.

Firefighters discovered the victim's body once they were able to get inside. They encountered high winds and heavy fire conditions as they put out the flames.

The house was believed to be vacant until the victim was located, according to officials.

This investigation is active and ongoing.

The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact their tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO.

