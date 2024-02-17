NYPD investigating after 2 people were shot and killed in Cypress Hills

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two people were shot and killed in Brooklyn Friday, police say.

Officers responded to a 911 call just before 5 p.m. in Cypress Hills at 59 Logan St.

Police found a 43-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

