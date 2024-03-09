1 dead, 2 injured in shooting in Jersey City: Officials

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- One person is dead and two were injured in a shooting in Jersey City on Saturday, Hudson County officials say.

The incident occurred in the area of Jordan Avenue and Mercer Street just before 7 a.m.

The shooting is being investigated.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as it develops.

