1 dead, 2 injured in shooting in Jersey City: Officials

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- One person is dead and two were injured in a shooting in Jersey City on Saturday, Hudson County officials say.
The incident occurred in the area of Jordan Avenue and Mercer Street just before 7 a.m.
The shooting is being investigated.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as it develops.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.