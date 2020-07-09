Man fatally shot on Upper West Side

By Eyewitness News
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was shot and killed on the Upper West Side early Thurs

It happened at Columbus Avenue and West 105th Street just after 3:15 a.m.

29-year-old Nayquan Garden was shot in the chest.

He was taken to St. Luke's Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The gunman fled on foot.

No arrests have been made at this time.

