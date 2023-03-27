  • Watch Now
Man fatally stabbed in Crown Heights, Brooklyn apartment

Eyewitness News
Monday, March 27, 2023 2:55PM
Man found fatally stabbed in Crown Heights apartment
A man was found stabbed to death inside an apartment in Brooklyn on Sunday night.

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for the person who fatally stabbed a man in Brooklyn.

Jerry Crichlow, 31, was found dead inside his apartment building on Crown Street in Crown Heights at 10:26 p.m. Sunday.

Police had responded to a 911 call about an assault and found Crichlow unresponsive.

He was rushed to NYC Health and Hospitals/Kings County with a stab wound to his torso and several slash wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

So far, there are no arrests.

