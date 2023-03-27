Man fatally stabbed in Crown Heights, Brooklyn apartment

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for the person who fatally stabbed a man in Brooklyn.
Jerry Crichlow, 31, was found dead inside his apartment building on Crown Street in Crown Heights at 10:26 p.m. Sunday.
Police had responded to a 911 call about an assault and found Crichlow unresponsive.
He was rushed to NYC Health and Hospitals/Kings County with a stab wound to his torso and several slash wounds.
He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
So far, there are no arrests.
