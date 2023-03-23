There was a 39% increase in antisemitic Incidents in New York from 2021 to 2022.

Anti-Defamation League reports 39% spike in antisemitic incidents in New York in 2022

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Anti-Defamation League's latest report shows that hate-filled attacks and incidents against Jewish people hit a record high last year in New York State.

In 2022, New York had 580 antisemitic incidents, making it the highest in the country.

This is a 39% increase from 2021, when 416 incidents were reported, and more than double from a decade ago.

The ADL says that incidents in New York alone accounted for 15.7% of all documented antisemitic incidents in the United States in 2022.

They also found increases across all three categories tracked in the Audit of Antisemitic Incidents, including harassment, vandalism and assault.

Meanwhile in New Jersey, reported antisemitic incidents in 2022 rose by 10% with 408.

Nationwide, reported antisemitic incidents in 2022 reached an all-time high of 3,697, which represented a 36% increase compared to the 2,717 incidents recorded in 2021.

The regional director of the ADL says that hate and misinformation on social media are largely to blame for the jump in numbers.

"They look for scapegoats when there's stresses on society -- the economy, COVID, Ukraine -- whatever it happens to be, that's for sure in 2023, but it's not just about that," said Scott Richman, ADL New York/New Jersey Regional Director. "It's longer term factors like the rise of social media and the idea of all the hate and misinformation that's on social media -- the megaphone that this gives to haters."

Looking toward 2023, the director says it's too soon to tell, but they continue to see a large number of incidents reported.

Here is a breakdown of antisemitic incidents by area in New York 2022:

Manhattan: 195

Brooklyn: 147

Queens: 26

Bronx: 15

Staten Island: 12

Long Island: 76 (Nassau: 42; Suffolk: 34)

Westchester: 23

Rockland: 23

Remaining New York Counties: 63

