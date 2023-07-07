A CVS employee is accused of fatally stabbing an accused shoplifter in Midtown.

CVS employee arrested in fatal stabbing of homeless shoplifter in Midtown

MIDTOWN (WABC) -- A CVS employee is accused of fatally stabbing a homeless shoplifter during a scuffle inside a store in Midtown.

The employee, 46-year-old Scotty Enoe, confronted the homeless man as he apparently attempted to steal from the store at around 12:25 a.m. Thursday.

An argument ensued that turned physical, and police say Enoe pulled out a pocketknife and stabbed the would-be shoplifter in the torso.

The 50-year-old man was pronounced dead at Bellevue Hospital.

The deceased man has 14 prior arrests this year alone, mostly for petit larceny. He has a couple for grand larceny, as well as criminal mischief, criminal possession of a weapon and burglary.

Enoe in police custody at Mount Sinai West where he is being treated for injuries sustained in the fight.

He is arrested and facing charges of murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

CVS released a statement saying, "We are cooperating with police in their investigation of this incident."

