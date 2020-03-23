Father, 2 children found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Connecticut

NORWALK, Connecticut -- A father and his two young children were found dead Monday in a garage in Connecticut in what appeared to be a murder-suicide, police said.Norwalk police said they responded to a home shortly after 7:30 a.m. after someone called 911 but hung up.The bodies were found in a detached garage behind a multi-family home in the city's South Norwalk section.The victims were identified as Gessell Moncada, 5, her 4-year-old brother Jesus Moncada and their father, 27-year-old Yimi Moncada, all of Norwalk.Police did not release details of how they died."I can't get into any of the specifics because the investigation is still ongoing," Lt. Thomas Mattera said. "What I can say is that this was a very traumatic incident and we are doing all we can to help the family."Investigators told Hearst Connecticut Media that a concerned relative called police to report the children had not returned on time from a weekend with their father.----------