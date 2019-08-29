Father arrested after 5-year-old boy found wandering street alone in Bronx

MORRISANIA, Bronx (WABC) -- A father has been arrested after a 5-year-old boy was found wandering the streets in the Bronx all alone on Wednesday morning.
The child was found near 167th Street and Webster Avenue just before 11 a.m.
Police say a woman called police after she saw the child by himself in front of a fast food restaurant.
The boy was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital to be evaluated, but police said he seemed to be in good shape.
Police say the father has full custody of the boy and went to drop him off at his mother's house.
According to the NYPD, the man thought she would be back in five minutes and left the child at the house by himself, but the boy got out and was found in the street.
The mother came home and realized the child was missing. They were reunited at a police precinct and the child is in custody of ACS.
The father is at the 42nd precinct pending charges.
Hours later, a 1-year-old was found wandering alone in Newark, New Jersey. The child was taken to the hospital but appears unharmed.
