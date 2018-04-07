U.S. & WORLD

Father of missing Tenn. boy with autism charged with homicide

EMBED </>More Videos

According to investigators, Joseph Ray Daniels "intentionally killed" his son Joe in the overnight hours between April 3 and 4 and then hid the child's body. (Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Danny Clemens
CHARLOTTE, Tenn. --
A Tennessee father has been charged with homicide days after his 5-year-old son with autism was reported missing.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Joseph Ray Daniels "intentionally killed" his son Joe in the overnight hours between April 3 and 4 and then hid the child's body. Joe was reported missing in the early morning hours of April 4.

Despite Daniels' arrest, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials said Saturday morning that Joe's body had not yet been located.

Daniels told WKRN-TV that his son had walked away from his home in the past, and early sightings and scent trails led authorities to initially believe that Joe may have once again left the home on his own.

The child's disappearance spurred a massive search-and-rescue operation that brought out hundreds of law enforcement officers and volunteers.

"Though this news is profoundly disappointing, we are grateful for the volunteers who gave time and resources this week to help search for Joe Clyde. That work will continue by law enforcement today, so we might provide a small degree of closure of his family and friends," the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said on Facebook Saturday morning.

Daniels has been charged with one count of criminal homicide and has been booked into Dickson County Jail on a $1 million bond.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
autismu.s. & worldhomicidechild deathhomicide investigationmissing childrenTennessee
U.S. & WORLD
FDA extends EpiPen expiration dates amid shortage
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Dust devil sends chairs, small boat flying at seaside resort
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
At least 2 injured when SUV jumps curb in Manhattan
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Show More
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
More News