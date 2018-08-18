Search to resume Sunday for father, son missing in river

Eyewitness News
DEERPARK, New York (WABC) --
Rescuers have suspended their search for a father and son who went missing in a river in Orange County.

Eyewitnesses say the 46-year-old jumped in to save his 8-year-old son when he went into Neversink River at Oakland Valley Campground in Deerpark.

Both the father and son were swept downstream.

Rescuers called off the search for the night due to weather.

Search will resume early Sunday morning.

