Dr. Anthony Fauci tests positive for COVID

WASHINGTON -- Dr. Anthony Fauci, a senior adviser to the president on the pandemic, has tested positive for COVID-19.Fauci, 81, hasn't had recent close contact with President Joe Biden or other senior officials, according to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.Fauci, who has mild symptoms, tested positive via a rapid antigen test, according to the NIAID.He's fully vaccinated and received two boosters, the NIAID said in a statement.Fauci had been set to appear before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions committee on Thursday to give an update on the federal response to the pandemic."Dr. Fauci will isolate and continue to work from his home," the statement said. "Dr. Fauci will follow the COVID-19 guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and medical advice from his physician and return to the NIH when he tests negative."