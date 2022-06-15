anthony fauci

Dr. Anthony Fauci tests positive for COVID

He is not considered a close contact to President Joe Biden.
By Mark Osborne
EMBED <>More Videos

US in 'a different moment' but COVID-19 pandemic not over, Dr. Fauci says

WASHINGTON -- Dr. Anthony Fauci, a senior adviser to the president on the pandemic, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Fauci, 81, hasn't had recent close contact with President Joe Biden or other senior officials, according to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Fauci, who has mild symptoms, tested positive via a rapid antigen test, according to the NIAID.

He's fully vaccinated and received two boosters, the NIAID said in a statement.

Fauci had been set to appear before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions committee on Thursday to give an update on the federal response to the pandemic.

"Dr. Fauci will isolate and continue to work from his home," the statement said. "Dr. Fauci will follow the COVID-19 guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and medical advice from his physician and return to the NIH when he tests negative."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The video in the media player above was used in a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinejoe bidenanthony faucicovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2022 ABC News Internet Ventures.
ANTHONY FAUCI
Could there be a universal vaccine for any type of coronavirus?
Fauci optimistic omicron will peak in February
Fauci reacts to Trump's vaccine comments
How long should fully vaccinated people with COVID isolate?
TOP STORIES
Fed attacks inflation with its largest rate hike since 1994
Arrest made after driver goes on racist rant, attempts to stab officer
UPS tests tiny battery-powered cycles in NYC
Bodies of 2 drowning victims recovered from NJ lake
FDA advisory panel backs COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5
AccuWeather: Another beauty
John Hinkley Jr. freed from court oversight after decades
Show More
Yonkers police bust alleged gang members in drug sweep
So long, Internet Explorer. The browser retires today
Stores report tampon shortage as women struggle to find product
17-year-old dives into bay, rescues woman who had driven into water
Alleged shooter in unprovoked subway murder appears in court
More TOP STORIES News