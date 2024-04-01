Suspect arrested after vehicle crashes into gate at Atlanta FBI field office

A suspect was arrested, and is in DeKalb County police custody, after a vehicle crashed into a gate at the FBI Atlanta, Georgia field office.

ATLANTA -- A car rammed into an entry gate at the Atlanta FBI field office, attempting to gain entry to the facility, according to FBI Atlanta spokesperson Tony Thomas.

The incident happened a little after noon, FBI Atlanta spokesperson Jenna Sellitto said.

The suspect, who has not been named, got out of the vehicle on foot and was arrested. The suspect was taken to a hospital for evaluation and is now in the custody of DeKalb County police, according to a federal law enforcement official.

The suspect, who was not associated with the facility, was attempting to follow an employee into the front gate, FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Peter Ellis told reporters at the scene Monday afternoon.

"He ... tried getting into the gate, but our security precautions prevented him from getting in," Ellis said. There were no injuries, he added.

Bomb technicians cleared the vehicle, the federal law enforcement official said.

When the suspect was taken into custody, he didn't say anything, a law enforcement official told CNN.

No FBI personnel were hurt in the incident, according to Thomas.

The FBI is opening a case into the incident and told CNN there is currently no clear motive.

"(At) this time we are looking at both state and federal charges," Ellis said.

