FDA considers authorizing updated COVID-19 booster shot

The FDA is considering authorizing an updated bivalent COVID-19 booster shot for some.

Federal health officials are considering authorizing an updated round of Omicron-targeted booster shots.

This would be for people who are at higher risk of severe COVID-19, including those over the age of 65 or people with weakened immune systems.

Currently the Food and Drug Administration's emergency use authorization for the bivalent vaccines prohibits a second dose.

A decision by the FDA on the updated bivalent booster shot is not yet final.

This news comes a month after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added COVID-19 vaccine to the schedule list of routine vaccines for children and adults. Key changes to that recently updated schedule include the addition of COVID-19 primary vaccine series and recommendations on booster dose vaccination; updated guidance on influenza and pneumococcal vaccines; and new vaccines for measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) and for hepatitis B.

