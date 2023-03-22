FDA considers authorizing updated COVID-19 booster shot

Federal health officials are considering authorizing an updated round of Omicron-targeted booster shots.
This would be for people who are at higher risk of severe COVID-19, including those over the age of 65 or people with weakened immune systems.
Currently the Food and Drug Administration's emergency use authorization for the bivalent vaccines prohibits a second dose.
A decision by the FDA on the updated bivalent booster shot is not yet final.
This news comes a month after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added COVID-19 vaccine to the schedule list of routine vaccines for children and adults. Key changes to that recently updated schedule include the addition of COVID-19 primary vaccine series and recommendations on booster dose vaccination; updated guidance on influenza and pneumococcal vaccines; and new vaccines for measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) and for hepatitis B.
ALSO READ | Study shows Americans are walking about 600 fewer steps since pandemic
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.