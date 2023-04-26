Outdoor dining with your dog is safe, according to the FDA

The FDA released new guidance that says it is safe for you to dine with your dog outdoors.

Picture this: You are sitting outside of a restaurant. It is a hot day, you are eating a hot dog, and your dog is sitting beside you.

According to the FDA, it is perfectly safe to bring dogs to restaurants with outdoor seating.

This new guidance came in an update to the 2022 FDA food code.

However, the FDA still says that dogs should not go inside restaurants, unless they are service dogs.

As for other pets, whatever they may be, the FDA's guidance does not permit those animals to join their owners.

Ultimately, the choice is left to states, localities and restaurants themselves to decide their policy on dogs eating with owners.

And if the restaurant decides not to allow your pet to dine with you, you can always bring home a doggie bag.

