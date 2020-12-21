Fire truck slams into children's clothing store in Brooklyn

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6429672" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An ambulance racing a heart attack patient to the hospital collided with a fire truck en route to a fire in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, leaving the patient dead and a family memb

GRAVESEND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An FDNY engine collided with a car, sending it careening into the front of a children's clothing store in Gravesend, Brooklyn.The truck, Engine 254, collided with a Mercedes at the intersection of Avenue U and East 4th Street at around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.The truck then slammed into the Coquette Kids clothing store.The Mercedes driver was taken to Maimonides Medical Center to be treated for minor injuries.Five firefighters were transported to NYU Langone Hospital Brooklyn, also for minor injuries, and five people were evacuated from the building as precaution.An investigation into the incident is ongoing.----------