Patient dies in crash between ambulance and fire truck in Brooklyn

The fire truck, Ladder 102, t-boned the ambulance at the intersection of Myrtle Avenue And Throop Avenue just after 12:45 a.m. Thursday.
A heart attack patient was being rushed to Woodhull Hospital at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead.
NOW: investigation underway into a tragic crash involving a fire truck and an ambulance — both responding to emergencies in Bed-Stuy. A heart attack victim in the back of the ambulance is dead. Live updates from the scene on your TV. #abc7NY pic.twitter.com/COwieL5tZH— Derick Waller (@wallerABC7) September 17, 2020
Family members identify him as 59-year-old Jamil Almansouri, known to friends as Mike.
His brother tells Eyewitness News Jamil owned a bodega not far from the crash scene.
"I just I don't know what to do," said Abdullah Ahmid. "I was just with him earlier today. He was fine, went to the doctor about his sugar and they were saying everything was fine with him."
Almansouri's sister, who was in the ambulance with him, was seriously hurt.
Eight first responders were also hurt in the collision.
Two EMTs in the ambulance were taken to Bellevue Hospital. One had a leg injury, one was complaining of pain.
Six firefighters were taken to Bellevue Hospital. None of their injuries were serious.
The victim’s brother is consoled at the scene. He told me he couldn’t believe his brother died and had to see it for himself. Very sad. #abc7NY pic.twitter.com/XLeN6RLW8O— Derick Waller (@wallerABC7) September 17, 2020
Both emergency vehicles had their lights activated at the time of the crash.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
