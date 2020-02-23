Retired FDNY firefighter dies of 9/11-related cancer

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A retired FDNY firefighter whose brother died on 9/11 has died from illness related to the terror attacks.
The FDNY says Daniel Foley died on Saturday from pancreatic cancer related to the rescue efforts at Ground Zero.
Foley and his brother, Thomas, rushed to the World Trade Center on the day of the attacks.
Thomas died that day in the line of duty.
Lieutenant Michael J. Conboy, Rescue Company 3, said, "Danny promised his mother and father he wouldn't come home until he brought his brother home with him. On the 11th day, Danny miraculously found his brother Tommy in the rubble of the World Trade Center."
For a year, Danny continued to breathe in the fumes and toxic chemicals as he tried to do for other families that he did for his parents.
"Danny could've stopped working right there, not being assigned to rescue 3. But he came back each day, joined the company working at the trade center to find all the Americans killed that day," Lt.Conboy said. "He didn't stop until we all were done on that last day in May 2002."
More than 200 FDNY members have died of illnesses related to their service on 9/11 or in the immediate aftermath.
The most common killer of 9/11 first responders has been cancer, but for the first time, researchers are linking high exposure to the 9/11 World Trade Center dust with the long-term risk of cardiovascular disease.
The FDNY Fire Commissioner, Daniel A. Nigro, issuing this statement:
"Daniel Foley, like his brother Thomas who was killed on September 11th, dedicated his life to rescuing others. We will never forget them."
Danny Foley was only 46. He leaves behind a wife and five young children.
