FDNY EMT arrested for allegedly raping 10-year-old girl during party

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
An off-duty FDNY paramedic has been arrested on rape charges after police say he raped a 10-year-old girl during a house party in Queens.

Investigators say 25-year-old Frantz Petion was a guest at a birthday party on Saturday night when he went into the attic bedroom of the young girl.

That's when he allegedly grabbed her by the neck and sexually assaulted her.

The victim began to yell, which according to police drew the attention of a family friend at the party who checked on the girl and discovered what had happened.

Petion is charged with first-degree rape and endangering the welfare of a child.

He faces up to 25 years in jail.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fdnyemtrapenew york citysexual assaultQueensNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured in multi-vehicle crash in Edison
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Show More
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
More News