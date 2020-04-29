coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: FDNY mourns loss of EMT and 9/11 hero

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The FDNY is mourning the loss of a fellow EMT from COVID-19.

Emergency Medical Technician Richard Seaberry, 63, was a 30-year veteran of EMS.

Seaberry was a responder to the rescue and recovery efforts at the World Trade Center, and was most recently assigned to Station 53 at Fort Totten in Queens.


"For three decades, EMT Seaberry bravely served the City of New York, responding to thousands of medical emergencies," FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said.

The department says Seaberry was a resident of Queens who also served in Station 50 and Division 4 where he was known as a kind soul, a true gentleman and a dedicated partner.

He is survived by his wife, Brynhild Seaberry, and two daughters.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources

UPDATES

Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island



RELATED INFORMATION

Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york citydaniel nigromedicalcoronavirushospitalscoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19emthealthcoronavirus deathsfdnyhospitalnyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
Grieving The Lost: Tri-State residents who died of COVID-19
New York City launches coronavirus pet hotline
Mayor updates on student grading, iPads, and graduation
Javits Center to close temporary hospital next week
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Javits Center to close temporary hospital next week
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Jersey City, Hoboken boil water advisory
Dog finds loving forever home after owners die of COVID-19
Cuomo's 12-step plan to reopen New York
Great-grandmother comes home after battle against COVID-19
Blue Angels, Thunderbirds fly over NYC, NJ
Show More
Hospitalizations fall below 1,000 for first time in a month
Key indicators bending but slowly in NJ
Skip the stores, head directly to the source for toilet paper
Mayor updates on student grading, iPads, and graduation
Teen starts volunteer PPE clean-up crew
More TOP STORIES News