NYC EMT dies from COVID-19, 27-year veteran is FDNY's 12th virus fatality

Evelyn Ford died Tuesday night at the age of 58. She served as citywide dispatcher, coordinating emergency medical response to large scale emergencies, including major fires and mass casualty incidents.
"One of the good people at EMS, one of the people who serves us, passed away," Mayor Bill de Blasio said. "Her name was Evelyn Ford. EMT, 27-year member of EMS. She went in 1994. She was working for emergency medical dispatch unit. Very, very sad, just now, as we get to turn the corner, the vaccine has finally arrived, we lose a good woman who has served us so well for so long."
Ford is the 12th member of the FDNY to die of coronavirus and the first since May, including five EMS members and seven civilians, while at least 5,700 members of the FDNY have been infected since the pandemic began.
"On the day we begin to vaccinate our EMS members from this deadly virus, it has once again taken one of our own," FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said. "EMT Evelyn Ford is the 12th member of the cepartment to die due to COVID-19. For nearly three decades, EMT Ford was a member of the busiest and best Emergency Medical Service in the world. She was a professional medical provider who responded to help those in need on countless calls, and she was a calm voice during major emergencies ensuring New Yorkers received the urgent care they needed. Our entire department mourns her loss."
A resident of Long Island, Ford was described as a mentor to hundreds of her fellow EMTs. She also served as an EMT in Station 31 in Brooklyn during her career.
She is survived by her four children.
Vaccinations of EMTs began at 11 a.m. at three locations: The fire academy, EMS HQ at Fort Totten, and FDNY HQ in Brooklyn.
All are getting the Moderna vaccine, and the hope is to inoculate 450 members per day.
Firefighters will begin getting their shots in another week.
