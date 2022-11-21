Families of fallen FDNY firefighters treated to FAO Schwarz shopping spree

It has become a holiday tradition to show kindness and love to families that have made the ultimate sacrifice for the safety and well-being of others.

Families of fallen New York City firefighters were treated to a shopping spree at FAO Schwarz.

The event was hosted by the FDNY Uniformed Firefighters Association Widows and Children Fund, which has provided for the families of fallen firefighters for 41 years.

Children were also invited onto a firetruck that was transformed into Santa's sleigh for the event.

