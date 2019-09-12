FDNY firefighter accused of stabbing 2 men outside Rhode Island sports bar

By Eyewitness News
WARWICK, Rhode Island (WABC) -- An FDNY firefighter was arrested on charges of stabbing two men during a brawl at a sports bar in Rhode Island Wednesday.

Officers responding to the All Stars Bar and Grill in Warwick at about 1:15 a.m. found the victims in the parking lot with stab wounds to the neck and torso.

The two were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition.

The firefighter, 35-year-old John Decarlo of Brooklyn, is facing multiple charges, including assault with intent to commit murder.

Decarlo's attorney says his client is an honorably discharged Marine.

Four other men, all Rhode Island residents, were charged with disorderly conduct.

Decarlo was held on $50,000 bond at his arraignment. He did not enter a plea.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york cityfdnystabbingfirefighters
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tears, tributes as NYC marks 18th anniversary of 9/11
Family: Boy killed on sidewalk had just started taking bus by himself
Raccoon that attacked 3 people in NY confirmed to have rabies
AccuWeather: Off and on showers Thursday
Candidates to take the stage in third Democratic debate on ABC
Mike 'The Situation' to be released after 8-month stint in jail
Apartments damaged in partial roof collapse at NYC building
Show More
Flames shoot from plane engine after bird strike: VIDEO
Couple sues fertility clinic, says wrong sperm used to conceive baby
Eyewitness News day-of-air coverage from 09/11/01
Night Before 9/11: NYC newscast before terror attacks
Photos: 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center
More TOP STORIES News