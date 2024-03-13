No investigation into who booed AG Letitia James at firefighter ceremony, FDNY says

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The FDNY will welcome a new class of firefighters on Wednesday, nearly a week after New York Attorney General Letitia James was booed as she spoke at an FDNY promotion ceremony.

James was greeted with chants about Trump and boos on Thursday during the event at the Christian Cultural Center in Brooklyn.

"Oh, come on. We're in a house of God," James said to the crowd.

In the days since top FDNY officials have apologized to James and held calls and meetings with members at the promotion ceremony.

"FDNY leadership is having ongoing conversations with our members about decorum during department events to ensure we are upholding the core values that make the FDNY the greatest fire department in the world," said the FDNY, in part, in a recent statement.

The FDNY says no firefighters will be disciplined for the booing, and there is no investigation into whether any of the firefighters did so.

Commissioner Laura Kavanagh and Chief Of Department John Hodgens met with James and expressed their concerns over the booing at the ceremony. They extended an apology on behalf of the department.

Kavanagh was also at the Christian Cultural Center on Sunday and addressed the congregation to apologize saying "We disappointed this church who has given us so much over the years," Kavanagh said. "We have decades of training and discipline that none of us want to see tarnished by the unprofessional behavior of a few."

FDNY officials believe their interactions over the past few days have been productive.

As firefighters and their families gather at Wednesday's 10 a.m. ceremony, no special guests will speak at the proceedings.

