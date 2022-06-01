Emergency workers to be honored during FDNY's Medal Day

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11889444" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Meteorologist Jeff Smith explains NOAA's 2022 hurricane season predictions.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Firefighters, paramedics, and other emergency workers will be honored in the annual FDNY Medal Day ceremony for their life-saving work in 2021.Among those being honored are:- Firefighter Darren Harsch rescued a fellow firefighter in Queens.- Lieutenant Patrick Twomey and members of Ladder Company 41 rescued six people from a fire in the Bronx.- And paramedics SheWain George and Hugh Smith rescued two people trapped after a collapse in Brooklyn.Members of Stations 17 and 40 will be the inaugural recipients of the "Yadira Arroyo Medal" for their actions to disarm a person in the Bronx.The medal is named in memory of FDNY EMT Yadira Arroyo, who was killed in the line of duty in 2017.----------