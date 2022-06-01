Society

Emergency workers to be honored during FDNY's Medal Day

By Eyewitness News
Annual FDNY Medal Day ceremony to honor emergency wokers

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Firefighters, paramedics, and other emergency workers will be honored in the annual FDNY Medal Day ceremony for their life-saving work in 2021.

Among those being honored are:

- Firefighter Darren Harsch rescued a fellow firefighter in Queens.
- Lieutenant Patrick Twomey and members of Ladder Company 41 rescued six people from a fire in the Bronx.
- And paramedics SheWain George and Hugh Smith rescued two people trapped after a collapse in Brooklyn.



Members of Stations 17 and 40 will be the inaugural recipients of the "Yadira Arroyo Medal" for their actions to disarm a person in the Bronx.

The medal is named in memory of FDNY EMT Yadira Arroyo, who was killed in the line of duty in 2017.

