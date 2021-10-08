FDNY firefighters suspended over racist messages

It is the most severe discipline ever handed down in the history of the department.
The suspensions hit firefighters who posted the messages as well as employees in supervisory roles.
One of the firefighters is set to leave the department after his suspension concludes.
"When these memes were reported we investigated in and the suspension were the result," an FDNY spokesperson said.
