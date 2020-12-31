Water main break floods several Manhattan streets; EPA investigating: FDNY

By Eyewitness News
EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A water main break in Manhattan lead to flooded streets Wednesday night.

The FDNY says they received reports of a water main break around 8:30 p.m. at East Seventh Street and First Avenue in the East Village.

Video shows water bubbling up from the pavement in several places.

RELATED | Manhattan water main break leaves hundreds of New Yorkers without service
EMBED More News Videos

Hundreds of residents are without water service Thursday night after a messy water main break.


Fire officials say firefighters are on the scene checking surrounding properties.

The New York City Department of Environmental Protection are also on the scene working on the water main break.

Fortunately, temperatures were well above freezing Tuesday night, so no ice has formed.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east villagelower manhattannew york citywater damagefdnyepawater main break
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FDA recalls some dry pet food after deaths of 28 dogs
Driver says he feared for his life as group on bikes attacked BMW
Deadliest US serial killer Samuel Little dies at age 80
Squirrel caught on video enjoying slice of pizza in tree
Trump's $2,000 checks all but dead as GOP Senate refuses aid
Family grateful mom, dog OK after violent machete attack
Long Island man receives life-saving kidney donation from niece
Show More
'Gilligan's Island' star Dawn Wells dies, COVID-19 cited
Scientists discover 20,000-year-old Ice Age woolly rhino
COVID Live Updates: UK variant in CA; US hits record for deaths
Suspect wanted in string of vandalized NYC synagogues
NY pilot testing business reopening plan, starting with Bills playoff game
More TOP STORIES News