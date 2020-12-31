Water main break floods several Manhattan streets; EPA investigating: FDNY

The FDNY says they received reports of a water main break around 8:30 p.m. at East Seventh Street and First Avenue in the East Village.
Video shows water bubbling up from the pavement in several places.
Fire officials say firefighters are on the scene checking surrounding properties.
The New York City Department of Environmental Protection are also on the scene working on the water main break.
Fortunately, temperatures were well above freezing Tuesday night, so no ice has formed.
