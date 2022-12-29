Loved ones to gather for fallen FDNY firefighter William Moon's funeral in East Islip

William Moon died from injuries he sustained in a training accident, where he fell 20 feet. Johny Fernandez has details.

EAST ISLIP, New York (WABC) -- Loved ones will gather to say their final goodbyes to fallen FDNY firefighter William "Billy" Moon.

He will be laid to rest on Thursday, after he fell 20 feet during a training accident in Brooklyn earlier this month.

Moon had been with the FDNY since 2002. Most of his time was spent in Queens with Ladder 133 until he transferred to Rescue Company 2, the most elite, last January.

His captain, Pat Connolly explained the magnitude of this loss. "This a guy that impacted life.. from the bottom of my heart," Connelly said

Connelly told Eyewitness News reporter Chantee Lans that Moon cared about two things, his family and helping others.

Those closest to him started to say their final goodbyes at Moon's wake on Wednesday in East Islip.

The 47-year-old is being remembered as a two-time hero after donating his organs, saving lives both in life and death.

Moon saved the lives of five individuals, including three in New York, who were in need of a heart, liver, lungs, and kidneys.

"5 individuals, 5 families, 5 communities, people who could be our neighbors, our friends, our own family, they will see Christmas this year, as Christina Moon wanted. She said that her wish, and Billy's wish would have been for Christmas miracles for individuals," Lenny Achan, President and CEO of LiveOnNY, said.

Moon leaves behind a wife and two small children.

The funeral will be held at St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church in Bay shore at 11 a.m.

