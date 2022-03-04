Fiery fatal crash shuts down FDR Drive in Manhattan

It happened before 5 a.m. Friday in the northbound lanes at 71st Street.
Initial reports indicated two people were killed.
A third person sustained an injury described as non-life-threatening.
All northbound lanes of FDR Drive were shut down at the crash site as the police investigation got underway.
The left southbound lane was closed as well.
ALSO READ | 'It defies common sense': MTA chief outraged after NYC feces assault suspect released
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip