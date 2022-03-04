Fiery fatal crash shuts down FDR Drive in Manhattan

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11616016" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The man accused of attacking a woman with human feces inside a Bronx subway station has been released from prison again after he was rearrested in connection with an anti-Semitic attack in September.

EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A vehicle crashed and burst into flames early Friday, killing at least two people and shutting down Manhattan's FDR Drive.It happened before 5 a.m. Friday in the northbound lanes at 71st Street.Initial reports indicated two people were killed.A third person sustained an injury described as non-life-threatening.All northbound lanes of FDR Drive were shut down at the crash site as the police investigation got underway.The left southbound lane was closed as well.----------