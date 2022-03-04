Traffic

Fiery fatal crash shuts down FDR Drive in Manhattan

EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A vehicle crashed and burst into flames early Friday, killing at least two people and shutting down Manhattan's FDR Drive.

It happened before 5 a.m. Friday in the northbound lanes at 71st Street.

Initial reports indicated two people were killed.

A third person sustained an injury described as non-life-threatening.



All northbound lanes of FDR Drive were shut down at the crash site as the police investigation got underway.

The left southbound lane was closed as well.

