Traffic

Car bursts into flames after multi-vehicle crash on FDR Drive

UPPER EAST SIDE (WABC) -- A car exploded in flames in a multi vehicle crash on the southbound FDR Drive on the Upper East Side.

Up to five vehicles collided on the southbound highway at East 77th Street at around 6:20 a.m. Monday.

Video from NewsCopter 7 showed a car in the left lane fully engulfed in flames.

Another car with apparent front-end damage was located just behind it.

MORE NEWS: California woman who confronted innocent Black teen over phone theft in New York City has been arraigned
EMBED More News Videos

The California woman who was arrested after being seen on video tackling a Black teenager whom she falsely accused of stealing her phone at a Manhattan hotel has been arraigned.



Firefighters were on the scene, working to control the flames from the northbound lanes.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

ALSO READ | Trump supporter who died from apparent trampling in US Capitol riots followed QAnon, family says
EMBED More News Videos

Justin Cave, Rosanne Boyland's brother-in-law, said the "president's words incited a riot that killed four of his biggest fans."



The northbound lanes were shut down during the firefighting effort, and only one lane was getting by the crash on the southbound side.

An investigation is underway into what caused the crash.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew yorknew york cityupper east sidemanhattanfdnynypdcommutingtraffictraffic accidenttraffic delay
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC's vaccine mega-sites start 24/7 operations
PGA strips major championship from Trump's NJ golf course
7 On Your Side warns of stimulus scams and fraud
Pelosi says House will impeach Trump, pushes VP to oust him
AccuWeather: Sunshine dimmed by clouds
COVID Live Updates: Just 7 million of 22 million vaccine doses gives out in US
Teen fatally shot inside hallway of Brooklyn apartment
Show More
White woman who called cops on Black birdwatcher due in court
Six inmates escape from California jail using homemade rope
NYC teachers' union announces vaccination program
Family ravaged by COVID-19 loses 3 loved ones in 3 weeks
Ocasio-Cortez: 'We came close to half of the House nearly dying' during riots
More TOP STORIES News