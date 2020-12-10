Fearless Girl raises awareness for New Yorkers in need during COVID pandemic

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8644762" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Marcus Solis has more on a fraud scheme called 'Operation Sledgehammer.'

LOWER MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- NYC's Fearless Girl is raising awareness about supporting nonprofit organizations this holiday season as the new face of the Salvation Army.She is tiny, but known to be tough, and the iconic statue was outfitted with the world's smallest Salvation Army uniform, mini red kettle and a bell on Thursday morning.The organization says the Fearless Girl is standing tall to ask for help for New Yorkers who are struggling because of the COVID pandemic.She has a message to the public to help those facing hunger, a lack of housing and the many who are unable to pay their bills."We have a message of hope for those who are in need and we have a message of help and we want approach this pandemic in a fearless manner," Major Kevin Stoops said.The Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign is their largest fundraiser for the year and is currently underway. This year amid the pandemic, the help is needed even more."We have less kettles out, sure enough we are receiving less donations and yet the need increases, we have a request of over 125% this year compared to years past," Stoops said.Officials say typically they would have five kettles at Rockefeller Center, but this year, there are only two. And for safety reasons, some local stores have requested the kettles not be there this year.But their mission is still strong."We are making sure we are feeding people who are in need of food and draw the attention that need continues into the holidays," Stoops said.----------