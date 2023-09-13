Little Italy's Feast of San Gennaro, 'Feast of all Feasts,' returns to NYC for 11-day celebration

LITTLE ITALY, Manhattan (WABC) -- Get ready to eat your heart out at the "Feast of all Feasts" because you cannoli experience this event once a year!
The 97th Feast of San Gennaro returns to Little Italy on Thursday, Sept. 14, and runs through Sunday, Sept. 24. The 11-day festival celebrating Italian culture will take place on Mulberry Street and will feature the traditional food vendors, processions and live entertainment.
Italian American actress Kathrine Narducci will serve as this year's grand marshall. Narducci is known for her recurring role as Charmaine Bucco on HBO's Emmy award-winning series, "The Sopranos." She's also starred in hits including "Euphoria," "The Irishman" and "A Bronx Tale," among others.
The festival celebrates San Gennaro, the patron saint of Naples who died in martyrdom. When Italian immigrants moved to the Lower East Side of Manhattan during the early 20th century, those from Naples settle around Mulberry Street.
Starting in 1926, the Neapolitans would host what was initially a one-day block party every year honoring their patron saint. Since then, the annual tradition has evolved into a multi-day commemoration of Saint Gennaro, Italian people and their history.
Below is a lineup of events and festivities to look out for:
September 14
Johnny Mandolin & Friends
Time: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Blessing of the Stands
Time: 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.
JC and the Fun Time Band
Time: 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.
September 15
Mike Sergio
Time: 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.
September 16
The Grand Procession
Featuring: Red Mike Festival Band and the Statue of San Gennaro
Time: 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Ricky Tinelli
Time: 5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
September 17
Keste Pizza Demonstration
Time: 1 p.m. - 2 p.m.
Live Podcast
Time: 2 p.m. - 3 p.m.
Karaoke Night (Talent Show)
Time: 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.
September 18
27th Annual Enrico Caruso Opera Night
Featuring: Paolo Buffagni and Sheryl Warfield
Time: 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.
September 19
Feast Band
Time: 4 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Solemn High Mass Celebrating Patron Saint of Naples
Location: Shrine Church of the Most Precious Blood
Time: 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
September 20
Jessa Quartet
Time: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Theresa Sario
Time: 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.
September 21
Francesca Cavalieri
Time: 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Louis Vanaria
Time: 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.
September 22
Teo "Romantic Tenor" Ricciardella
Time: 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.
September 23
Vanessa Racci
Time: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Live Radio Broadcast with WCBS-FM, hosted by Joe Causi
Time: 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.
September 24
John De Lauro
Time: 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.
One Funny Lisa-Marie and Dance Studio
Time: 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Jenna Esposito
Time: 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
You can find more information about this year's Feast of San Gennaro here.