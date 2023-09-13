Little Italy's Feast of San Gennaro, 'Feast of all Feasts,' returns to NYC for 11-day celebration

LITTLE ITALY, Manhattan (WABC) -- Get ready to eat your heart out at the "Feast of all Feasts" because you cannoli experience this event once a year!

The 97th Feast of San Gennaro returns to Little Italy on Thursday, Sept. 14, and runs through Sunday, Sept. 24. The 11-day festival celebrating Italian culture will take place on Mulberry Street and will feature the traditional food vendors, processions and live entertainment.

Italian American actress Kathrine Narducci will serve as this year's grand marshall. Narducci is known for her recurring role as Charmaine Bucco on HBO's Emmy award-winning series, "The Sopranos." She's also starred in hits including "Euphoria," "The Irishman" and "A Bronx Tale," among others.

The festival celebrates San Gennaro, the patron saint of Naples who died in martyrdom. When Italian immigrants moved to the Lower East Side of Manhattan during the early 20th century, those from Naples settle around Mulberry Street.

Starting in 1926, the Neapolitans would host what was initially a one-day block party every year honoring their patron saint. Since then, the annual tradition has evolved into a multi-day commemoration of Saint Gennaro, Italian people and their history.

Below is a lineup of events and festivities to look out for:

September 14

Johnny Mandolin & Friends

Time : 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Blessing of the Stands

Time : 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

JC and the Fun Time Band

Time : 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.

September 15

Mike Sergio

Time : 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.

September 16

The Grand Procession

Featuring : Red Mike Festival Band and the Statue of San Gennaro

Time : 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Ricky Tinelli

Time : 5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

September 17

Keste Pizza Demonstration

Time : 1 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Live Podcast

Time : 2 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Karaoke Night (Talent Show)

Time : 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.

September 18

27th Annual Enrico Caruso Opera Night

Featuring : Paolo Buffagni and Sheryl Warfield

Time : 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.

September 19

Feast Band

Time : 4 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Solemn High Mass Celebrating Patron Saint of Naples

Location : Shrine Church of the Most Precious Blood

Time : 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

September 20

Jessa Quartet

Time : 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Theresa Sario

Time : 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.

September 21

Francesca Cavalieri

Time : 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Louis Vanaria

Time : 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.

September 22

Teo "Romantic Tenor" Ricciardella

Time : 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.

September 23

Vanessa Racci

Time : 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Live Radio Broadcast with WCBS-FM, hosted by Joe Causi

Time : 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.

September 24

John De Lauro

Time : 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.

One Funny Lisa-Marie and Dance Studio

Time : 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Jenna Esposito

Time : 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

You can find more information about this year's Feast of San Gennaro here.