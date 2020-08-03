Federal Judge Esther Salas speaks out after son killed, husband shot

By Eyewitness News
NORTH BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- We are hearing for the first time from the federal judge in New Jersey whose son was killed and husband hurt in an apparently targeted shooting.

Judge Esther Salas released an emotional video message recounting that tragic day, July 19th.

She and her son Daniel were cleaning up after celebrating his 20th birthday when the shooter arrived at their home in North Brunswick.

"While my husband is still in the hospital recovering from multiple surgeries, we are living every parent's worst nightmare -- making preparations to bury our only child, Daniel," the judge said.

EMBED More News Videos

Lucy Yang has more on the NYC attorney suspected of fatally shooting the son of a federal judge in New Jersey.



Police believe Roy Den Hollander was targeting Judge Salas when he attacked her family while posing as a Federal Express driver.

He was later found dead by suicide.

Judge Salas is calling for action to address the lack of privacy afforded to federal judges.

WATCH: NewsCopter 7 over the investigation
EMBED More News Videos

NewsCopter 7 was over North Brunswick, NJ as authorities investigated a deadly shooting at the home of federal judge Esther Salas.



Related topics:
north brunswickmiddlesex countyjudgeabc7ny instagramnew jersey newsshootingchild killed
