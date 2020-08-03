Federal Judge Esther Salas speaks out after son killed, husband shot

Judge Esther Salas released an emotional video message recounting that tragic day, July 19th.
She and her son Daniel were cleaning up after celebrating his 20th birthday when the shooter arrived at their home in North Brunswick.
"While my husband is still in the hospital recovering from multiple surgeries, we are living every parent's worst nightmare -- making preparations to bury our only child, Daniel," the judge said.
Police believe Roy Den Hollander was targeting Judge Salas when he attacked her family while posing as a Federal Express driver.
He was later found dead by suicide.
Judge Salas is calling for action to address the lack of privacy afforded to federal judges.
