FedEx imposters allegedly force way into Bronx apartment, shoot man

The video shows the men wearing FedEx shirts and carrying a package.
It happened on Wednesday, June 8 at 9:20 a.m. near Willis Avenue and East 135 Street.
They pushed their way inside an apartment, then shot a 23-year-old man in the chest.
Police say the victim is a drill rapper who was taken to the hospital in stable condition. He was also later charged with possession of a gun.
The robbers took off with his cell phone inside a black Nissan Rogue with a rear Connecticut license plate. The vehicle was last spotted traveling westbound on East 135th Street.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
