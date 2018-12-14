MASTIC, Long Island (WABC) --Federal authorities are dismantling an apparent drug lab operating out of a home on Long Island Friday.
The house on Roda Drive in Mastic appears to have been used to manufacture ecstasy and growing hydroponic marijuana.
One resident of the house is in custody, with charges pending.
Homeland Security Investigations led the investigation, with assistance from the Suffolk County Police Department.
The residence was reportedly located as part of an ongoing HSI investigation.
