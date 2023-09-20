Fentanyl bust in Queens highlights concern over exposure to children

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- New York City police recovered fentanyl, a kilo press and automatic weapons Wednesday following a search of a location in southeastern Queens where children could be present.

Five people were arrested.

The NYPD was expected to release additional details during an afternoon news conference.

Ordinarily, a search like this would be considered routine but given the recent story of the Bronx day care, police are using it to highlight the widespread fentanyl problem.

A one-year-old boy died and three other children were hospitalized after being exposed to fentanyl at the day care facility in Kingsbridge.

Federal charges have been filed against two suspects in the case. A third person is still being sought.

