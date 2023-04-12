U.S. Customs and Border Protections at JFK Airport arrested U.S citizen arriving from Mexico City in possession of $60,000 of fentanyl.

Man arrested at JFK Airport for smuggling $60K in fentanyl through candles

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- The U.S. Border Patrol at JFK Airport arrested a man on Sunday smuggling $60,000 worth of fentanyl.

Agents say the man is a food courier and presented himself to agricultural specialists, who noticed three candles that looked suspicious.

When they inspected those candles, they say they discovered nearly 2.5 pounds of fentanyl stuffed inside.

"The fentanyl seized was 73% pure, and capable of causing considerable overdoses in our community," said Director of CPB's New York Field Operations Francis J. Russo.

The CBP turned the man over to the NYPD, and says he is an American citizen who flew into JFK from Mexico City.

He is facing narcotics smuggling charges and will be prosecuted in New York.

