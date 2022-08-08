Rapper Fetty Wap re-arrested in NJ over alleged threat to kill to FaceTime call

Rapper Fetty Wap, who was arrested on a drug trafficking charge last week, is being released from custody on $500,000 bond.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The rapper Fetty Wap displayed a gun and threatened to kill someone during a December FaceTime call, according to federal prosecutors on Long Island who moved on Monday to revoke his bond.

The 30-year-old, whose real name is Willie Junior Maxwell II, was arrested in New Jersey on charges he violated the conditions of his pre-trial release.

He is currently awaiting trial in Central Islip Federal Court after he was indicted last September for conspiring to distribute heroin and fentanyl on Long Island.

He was released on a $500,000 bond.

(Previous coverage in video player above)

Federal prosecutors are now seeking to revoke the bond after Maxwell allegedly violated its terms during the December 11, 2021, FaceTime call in which he threatened to kill the person on the other end of the phone.

That person was identified in court papers as "John Doe."

"According to John Doe, the FaceTime call occurred on December 11, 2021, and in the call the defendant possessed a gun, threatened to kill him, and called an individual a 'rat,' despite the fact that this was a direct violation of both state law and the conditions of his release," an affidavit sworn by FBI special agent Derek Wonderland said.

The FBI obtained a video recording of the FaceTime call in which Fetty Wap "is shown holding a gun and pointing it towards John Doe," according to the affidavit.

"The defendant then says to John Doe 'Imma kill you and everybody you with,' which he then repeats one more time," the affidavit reads. "The defendant then continues to threaten John Doe, saying 'I'm gonna kill you,' a threat which he repeats several more times throughout the video call."

Conditions of his release iincluded GPS monitoring, random drug testing, and that he surrender his passport and receive approval before traveling.

ALSO READ | Exclusive: Man stabbed in back at subway stop outside Yankee Stadium

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.