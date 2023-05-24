Rapper Fetty Wap faces prison time over drug conviction on Long Island

Rapper Fetty Wap is set to be sentenced on Long Island in a federal drug case.

SUFFOLK COUNTY (WABC) -- Fetty Wap is set to be sentenced in a federal drug case on Long Island Wednesday.

Federal prosecutors want a sentence of up to nine years in prison, but he did face up to life in prison.

The Paterson, New Jersey native whose real name is William Junior Maxwell II, pleaded guilty in August to conspiracy to distribute and possess cocaine.

He and several others were accused of driving to Long Island and buying cocaine by the kilogram and then reselling it in both New Jersey and New York in 2020.

"The fact that we arrested a chart-topping rap artist and a corrections officer as part of the conspiracy illustrates just how vile the drug trade has become," the FBI's Michael Driscoll had said in 2021.

Maxwell was a kilogram-level redistributor for the trafficking organization, prosecutors said.

