Ryan Field takes dive with sharks in latest 'Field Trip' to the Long Island Aquarium

Ryan Field's latest 'Field Trip' takes him to the Long Island Aquarium where he went shark cage diving ... with great trepidation.

RIVERHEAD, Long Island (WABC) -- You may be surprised to know there's a place where you can get kissed by a sea lion, hold a tarantula and dive with some sharks in a giant cage ... all in the same day!

That place is the Long Island Aquarium, which was named a Top 10 aquarium for children by Parents Magazine, and as it turns out, it's just as fun for big kids too!

It features one of the largest all-living coral reef displays in this hemisphere, a 120,000-gallon shark habitat, a 20,000-gallon salt water tank, year-round sea lion shows, African Penguins, several touch pools and more than 100 exhibits, including one of Ryan Field's personal favorites: the Butterflies, Bugs & Bees gardens!

But the star of the show is the one that brought Ryan out on Long Island to begin with: the Shark Dive, where you get in a cage and then lowered down into the amazing Lost City of Atlantis Shark Exhibit. There you'll encounter four tiger sharks and four nurse sharks that yes, look that much bigger when you're seeing them up close in their habitat!

Feeding the stingrays and turtles is a must too!

And as Ryan did in this latest 'Field Trip,' you can seal the day with a kiss!

