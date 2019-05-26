Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots continue to climb after no winners

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots are on the rise with no winners in recent weeks.The jackpot for Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing will be about $418 million with a cash option of about $263 million after no one took home Friday night's grand prize.The winning numbers were 14-41-44-56-62, Mega Ball: 10Lottery officials say two ticket holders from New York matched five numbers Friday night but didn't hit the Mega ball.One of them won $2 million, and the other won $1 million.Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner. Tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.Meanwhile the Powerball jackpot is also growing and now stands at $325 million for Wednesday night's drawing.The winning numbers Saturday night were 01-02-39-43-66, Powerball: 2, Power Play: 3----------