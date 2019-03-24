No winners in Saturday's Powerball; jackpot rises to $750 million

Saturday's numbers were: 66-52-60-24-25 Powerball: 5
The next drawing on Wednesday night will be the third-largest Powerball drawing of all-time and fourth-largest lottery drawing ever.
The last big Powerball win was back on December 26, 2018, when a truck driver from Brooklyn took home the $298.3 million prize.
His win marked the third consecutive Powerball jackpot win by a New Yorker in 2018.
The drawing comes just weeks after the winner of a $1.5 billion jackpot, the largest Mega Millions drawing and second largest drawing in lottery history, anonymously claimed the cash prize from last October's drawing.
A New Jersey man also recently hit the $273 million Mega Millions jackpot.
The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016.
Powerball is played in 44 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.
