No winners in Saturday's Powerball; jackpot rises to $750 million

Diana Rocco has the latest on the soaring Powerball jackpot.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Powerball jackpot has risen to $750 million after no one matched all of the numbers in Saturday's drawing.

Saturday's numbers were: 66-52-60-24-25 Powerball: 5

The next drawing on Wednesday night will be the third-largest Powerball drawing of all-time and fourth-largest lottery drawing ever.

The last big Powerball win was back on December 26, 2018, when a truck driver from Brooklyn took home the $298.3 million prize.
Each jackpot starts at $40 million, but how does it grow to hundreds of millions or more?



His win marked the third consecutive Powerball jackpot win by a New Yorker in 2018.

The drawing comes just weeks after the winner of a $1.5 billion jackpot, the largest Mega Millions drawing and second largest drawing in lottery history, anonymously claimed the cash prize from last October's drawing.

A New Jersey man also recently hit the $273 million Mega Millions jackpot.

The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016.

Powerball is played in 44 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.

