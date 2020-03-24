Coronavirus

7 On Your Side: What to do if your event is put on hold due to coronavirus

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The impact of the coronavirus pandemic has been widespread, not only on daily life but for special events - some that have been planned for months.

From weddings to bridal shows, now many people are scrambling and forced to make tough decisions. That includes those businesses - catering halls - that make it all happen.

So what do you do if your big day has been put on hold?

Ralph and Genny couldn't wait for their daughter Vanessa's baby shower over the weekend weekend. But with the restrictions on large gatherings, the celebration last weekend was off.

They paid their contract in full -- more than $6,000. The catering hall's contract says if they cancel, they can only get 40 percent back. And the hall was going to give all but $1,200 back.

But Ralph says he didn't cancel - and the contract doesn't cover the what if the catering hall or anyone or anything else forces cancelation.

Dana Ullo doesn't agree either. Her engagement party, scheduled for mid-April, had to be canceled with 140 people on Staten Island next month.

Her contract is more restrictive. It says all deposits are non-refundable. It also states it's not responsible if they have to cancel for "any reason beyond it's control."

Her catering hall said they wouldn't go by the letter of the contract and would instead, work on reasonable conclusion. But after 7 On Your Side got in touch with the Vazquez's venue, it agreed to a full refund for the family.

The catering halls we spoke to urged customers to take a breath -- especially if your function is months off. Then try to work with them. That may mean postponing your event.

As for customers -- read your contract and know your refund policy. And if you charged your deposit you can put in a dispute through your credit card.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financecoronavirus new york cityengagementcoronavirus new jerseybabycoronavirus7 on your sideweddingcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Long Island reporting nearly 2,700 COVID-19 cases
Brooklyn principal 1 of 125 coronavirus deaths in NYC
Grand Princess cruise ship: Passengers headed home after 2-week quarantine
Coronavirus cases increasing at an alarming rate in NYC
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus cases increasing at an alarming rate in NYC
Coronavirus 'attack rate' is 1 in 1,000 in NYC area, here for weeks
Brooklyn principal 1 of 125 coronavirus deaths in NYC
Florida governor wants travelers from NY, NJ to self-isolate
New York state reaches 20,000 positive COVID-19 cases, 5,000 new overnight
Rutgers researchers working on rapid 45-minute COVID-19 test
New Jersey moves to increase hospital capacity as crisis deepens
Show More
NYC wants to put out-of-work drivers back behind the wheel
Tensions rise as $2 trillion virus aid stalls in Washington
Long Island reporting nearly 2,700 COVID-19 cases
Where to find testing centers in NY, NJ, CT
Coronavirus FAQ: Everything you need to know
More TOP STORIES News